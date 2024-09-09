Durwyn John Plagerman went home to heaven on Saturda,y Aug. 31. Durwyn was born in Hull, North Dakota on Sept. 14, 1929 to John and Janette (Droog) Plagerman.

Durwyn was the oldest of five children and helped his dad on the farm until he was drafted into the army in 1951. He served in Japan and Korea and was discharged as a corporal in May 1953. In the fall of 1953, the family moved to Lynden.

In 1957, he married Julia Hoekstra and together they farmed and raised four children on the Central Road.

Durwyn was a lifetime member of the Christian Reformed Church and a charter member of Mountain View Christian Reformed Church. He served on several committees and did volunteer work around the church and in retirement around the country. Much of his downtime was spent in his shop tinkering on some old tractor or wood project.

He is survived by, wife Julia (Hoekstra) Plagerman; four children, Janice Collins, Ron (Jody) Plagerman, Duwayne (Candys) Plagerman, and Richard (Cindy) Plagerman; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Peter Wayne (Helen) Plagerman, Donna VanBeek, Arlyn (Marilou) Plagerman, and Lois (Bill) Shagrin.

He is preceded in death and now reunited with his parents, John and Janette Plagerman; infant sister, Nancy; son-in-law, Andy Collins; and brother-in-law Glen Van Beek.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lynden Christian Health Care Center, 855 Aaron Drive, Lynden, WA 98264.

All are welcome for visitation Friday evening, Sept. 13, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home.

Graveside will be in Ten Mile Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at 10 a.m., followed by an 11a.m. memorial service at Mountain View Christian Reformed Church, on the Old Guide Road.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.