Dwayne Dunlap 

Dwayne Fisher Dunlap passed away in his home of 75 years on Sept. 10 at the age of 97 with his children by his side.

Dwayne was born on May 12, 1925 in Nooksack to Benjamin and Zella (Fisher) Dunlap. Dwayne attended Nooksack Valley High School before being drafted into WWII in 1945 and served until his discharge at the end of the war.

After the war, Dwayne married his high school sweetheart Barbara Caldwell in 1946, and took over the family house moving business Dunlap House Moving, which he did for over 30 years while raising four children.

Dwayne moved multiple houses that he purchased into Nooksack that he turned into rental homes.

Dwayne moved the old Blaine Vistor Center to Nooksack and started Dunny’s Drive Inn in 1979, which Dwayne and Barbara ran until their retirement.

Dwayne also moved an old warehouse from the port of Bellingham into Nooksack where Dwayne and Barb operated Pioneer Traders.

Dwayne served on the Nooksack Valley School board for 20 years and served on the board for Nooksack Valley Water Association for many years. He loved gardening and was an avid hunter and enjoyed going on various hunting trips.

Dwayne also enjoyed restoring his 1942 army jeep and 1930 John Deere tractor.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his wife of almost 75 years, Barbara, and siblings Bob Dunlap, Fernon (Drew) Genevieve (Henderson), Dixie (Hansen).

Dwayne is survived by his sister Lavon (Bailly) and his children Greg (Eileen) Dunlap, Robin (Bill) Marlowe, Dwayne Brick (Amy) Dunlap, Kip (Marilyn), his 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are pending at Jern’s Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice or a charity of your choice.