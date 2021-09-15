Earl Matheson passed away on Sept. 4 at the age of 100.

He was born in Bellingham, WA on December 17, 1920 to Peter “Curly” and Hulda Matheson.

Earl served in the US Navy during WWII based at the Naval Air Station in Kodiak, AK.

He married Frances Davis on August 23, 1947. They shared 67 wonderful years together. He worked for Columbia Valley Lumber Co./Georgia-Pacific Distribution Center for more than 50 years.

He was a community leader and volunteer in Everson for decades, serving as mayor and building inspector.

Earl and Frances were active members of Nooksack Advent Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Frances in 2014, and siblings Lloyd, Anna and Pete.

Earl is survived by his sister Marjorie “Maggie” Matheson Hanson, four children, Mike (Penny) Matheson, Ethyl (Richard) Ryan, Norma (Rick) Pepperworth and Debbie (Mitch) Clarke, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, relatives and friends who were happy to celebrate his 100th Birthday at Meadow Greens in Lynden.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Westford Funeral Home.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale.

A memorial service with reception will follow at 11 a.m. at Westford Funeral Home.

You may also watch the 11 a.m. service at Westford on livestream and share memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.