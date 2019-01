Earl McPhail, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and Uncle, peacefully slipped into the arms of his Savior and joined his wife, Elaine, on Jan. 18, 2019. He was 95 years old and lived a full yet quiet life.

He grew up in Roseisle, Manitoba, and then moved to Sumas with his wife, Elaine, where they raised six children. He will be missed by all, including 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, in Sumas Christian Reformed Church.