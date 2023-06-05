Edna Helen Varang, 84, of Bellingham, WA, passed away on May 19, 2023.

Born to Ermina and Harold Emery on Nov. 17, 1938, she grew up in Shelton, WA, and moved to Bellingham as an adult where she raised her family. Edna enjoyed careers as a housekeeper and later as a caregiver. She enjoyed vacationing including road trips, camping and cruising with family.

Edna is survived by her daughter Tammy (Jerry) Wortley, Grandchildren Gail Creelman, Matt (Heather) Miller, Sandy (Brent) Korthuis, Christina (Caleb) Alexander, Travis Cunningham, and many great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Gene Varang, son Robert Varang and daughter Louise Varang.

A private family service will be held. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Jerns Funeral Home and Cremation Services.