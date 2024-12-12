Edward “Ed” Van Beek Jr., age 84, of Lynden, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. He was born on June 20, 1940, to Edward and Cora Van Beek. After graduating from Lynden High School, Ed enlisted in the Army and served in Germany.

Once he returned home, he worked various jobs until he landed at Overall Laundry where he was a driver and salesman for 22 years. After retiring from Overall, Ed enjoyed traveling with his wife, Ethel, and caring for his and others’ yards.

First and foremost, Ed loved the Lord. He was a long-time member of First Reformed Church and First Christian Reformed Church. A devoted father and grandfather, he loved his family deeply and rarely missed his grandchildren’s games or special events. Ed will be profoundly missed and will be remembered for his love of family and witty sense of humor.

Ed is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart Ethel Van Beek; his son Ray (Carla) Van Beek; his daughter Julie (Don) Reardon; his grandchildren Becky (Junior) White, Shelli (Jon) Fox, Stephanie (Cory) Calkins, Megan (Kenton) Haugen, and Tyler (Ashtyn) Reardon; his great-grandchildren Kylie, Jacob, and Abbey White, Austin and Kortnee Tolsma, Abby, Addison, Austin, Ava, and Sadie Fox, Finley and Lane Calkins, Quinn Haugen, and Parker Reardon; his sisters Gert Beanblossom and Cora Seigman; his brother Hank (Judi) Van Beek; his sister-in-law Myrtle Van Beek; his brother-in-law Craig (Deborah) Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

Ed is preceded in death by his sister Willie Cramer Feller; his brothers Gerrit (Marge) Van Beek and Con Van Beek; his brothers-in-law Joe Cramer, Luke Feller, George Beanblossom, Dick Seigman, and Don Smith; as well as his grandson Derek Tolsma.

A private family graveside service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 followed by a memorial service at First Christian Reformed Church at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Ebenezer Christian School, 9390 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden, WA 98264, or First Christian Reformed Church Building Fund, 1010 Front St. Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.