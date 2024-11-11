Edward “Eddie” Hans Strom, Jr., age 88, passed away at the family home in Lynden on Nov. 5, 2024. He died of a broken heart and complications from Parkinson’s after losing the love of his life, Mary, on Aug. 31, 2024. Eddie and Mary celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past March.

Eddie was born Jan.13, 1936 in Aberdeen, WA, to Edward and Lillie Strom. Eddie was their only child.

He graduated from Weatherwax High School in Aberdeen. While attending Grays Harbor Community College, he met his future bride, Mary Rahkonen. After a year-long engagement, they were married in Aberdeen, March 21, 1959.

Eddie started his career in banking with National Bank of Commerce in Aberdeen. In 1961, the bank transferred him to Sedro Woolley. While in Woolley, Eddie and Mary formed life-long friendships that are still treasured today.

In 1968, Eddie was transferred to Lynden and in 1976 was promoted to branch manager in Everson. During his career, the bank changed names several times: Rainier Bank, SeaFirst Bank, and eventually Bank of America.

Over the years of his career, Eddie worked with so many wonderful co-workers and enjoyed life-long friendships with customers.

Eddie coached his daughter Wendy’s summer league softball teams for multiple years. He could always count on LTI for their sponsorship.

In 1983, Eddie and Mary went into a business partnership and opened The Sweet Touch, the local candy store which operated until 1995. A second candy store was opened in 1987. Lil’ Dutch Fudgery continued operations until 2000.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 65 years, Mary.

He is survived by daughters, Debbie (Lonnie) Honcoop, Wendy Epler (Rick, deceased January 2024). Grandchildren: Lance (Jessica) Honcoop, Loren (Teresa) Honcoop, Dustin Epler, Chelsey Epler (Christopher Casey). Great-grandchildren: Colby, Brielle and Corson Honcoop, Madelyn and Myles Honcoop, Jamison Epler, Gannicus and Khaleesi Casey.

A graveside service is pending.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Eddie with memorial donations to Whatcom Hospice Foundation, or Parkinson’s Foundation.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.