Edward Mills

Edward Francis Mills, 81, of Lynden, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by the love of his family on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Ed was born May 24, 1940, and grew up on a farm in Loogootee, Indiana, to Earl Thomas and Catherine Elizabeth Mills. He was the youngest of 12 children in his family. Ed was raised by a single mom from age 6 when his father was killed in an unfortunate set of circumstances. So Edward learned early the struggles of life.

Ed served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961 and most of that time was spent overseas in Korea. He moved to Seattle in 1962 to be near family and begin a new adventure. In 1965 he met his best friend and the love of his life, Sue Summers Mills. They were married on July 20, 1968. He worked in marine construction for 35 years, over 30 years of that for Manson Construction, retiring in 1999. Ed wanted to return to a small farming community like his Indiana birthplace. He found the place to be Lynden, where he lived out the last 22 years.

Upon Ed’s retirement he researched hobbies and the one he chose was Intarsia woodworking. His artistry was shown in his woodworking in wildlife, scenery and Western pieces, many receiving awards at the Northwest Washington Fair. Initially he made them for family and friends, but eventually sold them in stores throughout western Washington.

Ed lived a full life with many adventures. He loved nature and especially the water. A few of his favorite pastimes were camping, running, hiking and traveling. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren held an extra special place in his heart. Ed went above and beyond making time for them and including them in his hobbies and travels.

Ed had struggles and obstacles, too. However, his life was transformed by Jesus in his 30s, and he learned to live an overcoming and service life. He was always giving of his time, energy and resources. His servant’s heart and discernment of needs led Ed to start a church community food bank. A few other roles were missions director, sound technician, usher, greeter, gleaners’ ministry volunteer and homegroup leader. He lovingly opened his arms to all children who needed a father figure or role model.

Ed and his wife Sue’s home was always a place of peace and a safe haven for many. His hard work through his life, the love he gave and sacrifices he made all show in the legacy of his family. There is much he accomplished and overcame, but what is remembered most by the family is that he was a man of faith, guiding them in their walks and never giving up on them. Daughter Wendy called him her hero and said he will always be in our hearts!

Ed is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sue; daughters Tiffani Mills and Wendy Nelson; his six grandchildren, Cheyenne Mills, Karina Mills, Alyssa Nelson, Z.J. Mills, Patt Nelson and Sidney Nelson; great-grandchildren Kinsley, Camdyn and Caelynn; a brother, Earl Mills; a sister, Alice Payne; in-laws Jim Ellis, Norma Mills and Dianna Mills.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Thomas and Catherine Elizabeth Mills; three brothers Glenn, Jim and Bob; six sisters Anna Regina, Eileen, Norene, Anna Bea, Elma Rose and Jean.

We say a special thank-you to the Whatcom Hospice Team for their loving care and support during Ed’s final days.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, in North County Christ the King Church, 1816 18th St., Lynden, with a brunch and fellowship following. Ed will be laid to rest at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent WA.

Memorial donations may be made to the Christian Appalachian Project at P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555-5911; or Fraser Valley Gleaners at 85 Winston Rd., Abbotsford, BC V2S 8E8, Canada; or Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225.