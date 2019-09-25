Edwin Kaltenbach, age 76, of Lynden, died peacefully at home on Sept. 17.

He was a son of Herman and Esther Kaltenbach, of Edon, Ohio, and the beloved husband of Carolyn (Abraham) Kaltenbach.

After high school, Ed graduated from Defiance College and then spent five summers at Oregon State University earning a master’s degree in biochemistry.

Ed and Carolyn were married in 1977, and they were colleagues in the same building at Hicksville High School. During his teaching career there, Mr. “K” was a respected and innovative educator whose unique teaching style and personality impacted the lives and future careers of many students.

Hobbies were always important to Ed. While in Ohio, he especially enjoyed raising exotic waterfowl from all over the world and watching their antics on the large pond in front of their home in Edon.

After Ed and Carolyn both retired from teaching at HHS, they moved to the Pacific Northwest in August 2000. This brought the special joys of exploring and hiking the mountains, enjoying the San Juan Islands, savoring the Oregon Coast and delighting in a mild climate perfect for gardening. Together they developed and enjoyed an extensive Japanese garden as well as a rose garden.

Ed enjoyed photography, and his favorite subjects were the mountains and their flowers.

Because of all of the years of health challenges from diabetes and its many complications, Ed was keenly aware of “seizing the day” and making the most out of time on his own terms. He did just that.

A private ceremony will be scheduled at a later time.

An online guest book is available at Gillies Funeral Home, Lynden.

Preferred memorials are to Whatcom Hospice, your local Hospice, an end-of-life organization in your state, or the organization of your choice.