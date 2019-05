Egbert Maas, age 95, passed away on May 12, 2019, in the Christian Health Care Center.

Egbert’s graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, in Monumenta Cemetery, followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service in Third Christian Reformed Church, 514 Liberty St.

Arrangements are by Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.