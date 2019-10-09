Elaine Ecalbarger

Elaine E. Ecalbarger was born on Sept. 20, 1939, in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Aleck and Kay Horback. She passed away on Sept. 28, 2019.

Elaine enjoyed sewing, knitting, fishing and spending time with her family and friends.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Texsey Turberfield.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Daniel Ecalbarger, of Blaine; sons Brian Sletvik of Blaine and Kevin Sletvik of Lynden; sisters Bonnie Rombough and Doreen Shumay; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Elaine’s name to the Bellingham Cancer Center, 3301 Squalicum Pkwy., Bellingham, WA 98225.

Elaine’s Festival of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Angus Room of Birch Bay RV Resort, 8080 Harborview Rd., Blaine, WA.

