Elaine Olney, age 89, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2024. She was born Oct. 22, 1934, in Bellingham to George and Ella (Ristine) Johnstone. Elaine graduated from Bellingham High School in 1953.

She married Donald “Don” Olney in 1955 at the Church of the Assumption. Elaine devoted her life to her family, raising four children and enjoying her 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was anxiously awaiting the birth of her first great-great-grandchild, due Aug. 15 of this year. In their later years, Don and Elaine enjoyed winters in Arizona.

In March 2023, she moved to Meadow Greens Assisted Living in Lynden where she immediately made many friends and was quite the social butterfly. She enjoyed playing bingo, going on lunch and dinner outings, and always looked forward to social hours on Friday with her many friends and a good glass of wine. Elaine always enjoyed parties and was the life of any party the family had. Elaine was a member of the Church of the Assumption and later, St. Joseph in Lynden.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Don, in 2013; son, Richard “Van,” in 2009; her parents; sisters, Marjorie Ondeck and Lois Paul; and brothers, Howard, Joe, and Sydney Johnstone. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Gary) Witman; sons, Mike (Debbie) Olney and Troy (Tracy) Olney; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services to be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lynden as follows; Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Thursday Aug. 22.

Committal will follow at Greenacres Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225, in memory of Elaine Olney.

You may share your memories with the family at the Westford Funeral Home website.