Eldon Anthony Schouten, age 77, of Lynden, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 in Bellingham.

A celebration of Eldon’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at New Life Fellowship Church, 810 East Pole Road, Lynden.

