Our beloved Elena Martinez Ramirez of 88 years, a Lynden resident of over 35 years, born in Guerrero, Mexico on the 16th of August 1936, daughter of Porfirio Martinez and Lucia Montiel, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, surrounded by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter Odulia, five of her brothers and sisters, and the love of her life Eluterio Ramirez to whom she was married for over 50 years. Elena is survived by her two younger sisters Elva Martinez, Isabel Garcia, and her children. Javier (Elizabeth) Matilde (Widow) Ernestina (Jesus) Servando (Elena) Amparo (Widow) Arnulfo (Maria) Carmen (David) Maria (Gabriel) Victoria (Isidro) 52 grandchildren, 86 great-grandchildren 24 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, and nephews.

Known as Ama by her entire family and La Abuelita by her spiritual family and friends. She enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest even in her most difficult time due to her declining health. Being a cancer survivor in 2023, she beat the odds. If you had the honor of knowing her, you knew that she never gave up and was a fighter till the end.

Ama’s true passion was cooking and sharing her delicious homemade meals. Consider yourself lucky if you had the privilege to have eaten her food, especially her homemade mole and famous cola de rata Chile picoso. Ama always had a delicious meal ready for anyone that would come visit no matter the time of day and that filled her heart with joy. Ama also liked dancing, listening to music, crocheting, cross stitch, gardening, sewing, daily reading of her bible along with her spiritual publications. Traveling with her daughters was always a highlight for her, especially when she went to visit her family in Mexico. At age 88, her suitcase was always ready for her next adventure.

Ama was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witness in 1988 in Los Angeles CA. She enjoyed being surrounded by her spiritual family which filled her heart with joy. The companionship of her spiritual family was a true blessing, it kept her hope and faith stay strong even through her most difficult and challenging times. Ama took joy in hosting hospitality and get togethers for all. Her favorite bible verse was Isaias 41:10: “Do not be afraid, for I am with you, do not be anxious, for I am your God. I will fortify you, yes, I will help you.”

Ama held on to the promise of everlasting life on earth, as read in John 5: 28-29: “For the hour is coming in which those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out”. She looked forward to reuniting with family, friends and the love of her life, Eluterio.

Ama will always be remembered for her great love and humility. She will always be loved and forever missed. Condolences can be sent to 1127 Birch-Bay Lynden Road, Lynden WA 98264

All are invited for visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at Gillies Funeral Home 202 Front St., Lynden.

Elena’s funeral service will begin Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. at Kingdom Hall, 892 W. Wiser Lake Road, Ferndale, followed by burial at 10:30 a.m. at Ten Mile Cemetery, Lynden. At about 11:30 a.m., family and friends will gather at the family home, 1127 Birch Bay Lynden Road, Lynden for fellowship and to share memories. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Nuestra amada Elena Martínez Ramírez de 88 años, residente de Lynden por más de 35 años, nacida en Guerrero, México el 16 de agosto de 1936, hija de Porfirio Martínez y Lucía Montiel, falleció en paz en su casa el lunes 7 de octubre de 2024, rodeada de su familia y amigos. Fue precedida en la muerte por su hija Obdulia, 5 de sus hermanos y hermanas, y el amor de su vida Eluterio Ramírez con quien estuvo casada por más de 50 años. Elena le sobreviven dos de sus hermanas menores Elva Martínez, Isabel García, y sus hijos/as. Javier (Elizabeth) Matilde (Viuda) Ernestina (Jesús) Servando (Elena) Amparo (Viuda) Arnulfo (María) Carmen (David) María (Gabriel) Victoria (Isidro) 52 nietos, 86 bisnietos 24 tataranietos y muchas sobrinas, y sobrinos.

Conocida como Ama por toda su familia y La Abuelita por su familia espiritual y amigos, disfrutó de la vida a plenitud incluso en sus momentos más difíciles debido al deterioro de su salud. En el 2023 venció el cáncer y si tuviste el honor de conocerla, sabías que ella era una guerrera y nunca se rindió. Siempre fuerte hasta el fin.

La verdadera pasión de Ama era cocinar y compartir sus deliciosas comidas caseras. Considérese afortunado si tuvo el privilegio de haber comido su comida, especialmente su mole casero y su famoso cola de rata Chile picoso. Ama siempre tenía una deliciosa comida lista para cualquiera que viniera a visitarla sin importar la hora del día y eso llenaba su corazón de alegría.

Ama también le gustaba bailar, escuchar música, tejer, punto de cruz, jardinería, costura y su lectura diaria de la biblia junto con sus publicaciones espirituales. Viajar con sus hijas siempre fue un momento de gran emoción para ella, especialmente cuando iba a visitar a su familia a México. A sus 88 años, su maleta siempre estaba lista para su próximo viaje.

Ama fue bautizada como Testigo de Jehová en 1988 en Los Ángeles, California. Disfrutaba estar rodeada de su familia espiritual, que llenaba su corazón de alegría. La compañía de su familia espiritual fue una verdadera bendición, mantuvo su esperanza y fe fuertes incluso en los momentos más difíciles y desafiantes. Ama disfrutaba de ser hospitalaria y estar con todos.

Su versículo favorito bíblico era Isaías 41:10 “No temas, porque yo estoy contigo; no te angusties, porque yo soy tu Dios”. Ama se aferraba a la promesa de una vida eterna en la tierra, como se lee en Juan 5: 28-29, “Porque viene la hora en que todos los que están en las tumbas oirán su voz y saldrán”. Ella anhelaba reunirse con su familia, amigos y el amor de su vida Eluterio en el paraíso.

Ama siempre será recordada por su gran amor y humildad. Siempre será amada y por siempre se le extrañará. Las condolencias se pueden enviar a 1127 Birch-Bay Lynden Rd, Lynden WA 98264

Todos están invitados a la visita de 5 p.m. a 7 p.m. el viernes 25 de octubre en Gillies Funeral Home 202 Front St., Lynden.

El servicio fúnebre de Elena comenzará el sábado 26 de octubre de 2024 a las 9:30 a.m. en el Salon del Reino, 892 W Wiser Lake Rd, Ferndale, seguido del entierro a las 10:30 a.m. en Ten Mile Cemetery, Lynden. Alrededor de las 11:30 a.m., familiares y amigos se reunirán en el domicilio familiar, 1127 Birch Bay Lynden Rd., Lynden para convivir y compartir recuerdos. Los arreglos funerarios están a cargo de Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.