Elena Ramirez, a Lynden resident of over 35 years, born in Guerrero, Mexico on the 16th of August 1936, daughter of Porfirio Martinez and Lucia Montiel, passed away peacefully at home on the 7th of October 2024, surrounded by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Odulia, five of her brothers and sisters, and the love of her life Eluterio Ramirez to whom she was married for over 50 years.

Elena is survived by her two sisters, three sons and six daughters, 52 grandchildren, 86 great-grandchildren 24 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Elena Ramírez, residente de Lynden por más de 35 años, nacida en Guerrero, México el 16 de agosto de 1936, hija de Porfirio Martínez y Lucía Montiel, falleció en paz en su casa el 7 de octubre de 2024, rodeada de su familia y amigos.

Fue precedida en la muerte por su hija Odulia, 5 de sus hermanos y hermanas, y el amor de su vida Eluterio Ramirez con quien estuvo casada por mas de 50 años.

Elena es sobrevivida por sus dos hermanas, 3 hijos y 6 hijas, 52 nietos/a, 86 bisnietos/a 24 tataranietos/a y sobrinos/a.

Los arreglos se llevarán acabo por Gillies Funeral Home en Lynden.