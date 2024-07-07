Elinor Louise Montgomery passed away peacefully on July 5, 2024 at Whatcom Hospice House with her family at her side. She was born on Dec. 28, 1939 in Bellingham and was raised on the family farm at Ten Mile.

Elinor graduated from Meridian High School in 1957 and she married her high school sweetheart, Lonnie Montgomery, in 1959. Elinor and Lonnie made their homes in the Laurel and Ten Mile areas of Whatcom County, where they raised their daughters, Mary and Anne.

Elinor was an avid life-long reader, especially of U.S. history and biographies. She and Lonnie traveled throughout North America, Scandinavia and Europe, often visited museums, art galleries, cathedrals, cemeteries, presidential libraries and many other historical sites. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends. She hosted countless holiday gatherings, reunions, birthdays, wedding showers, and baby showers.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Lonnie Montgomery, daughters, Mary Montgomery (Gary Sparling) and Anne Kirk (Scott Kirk), granddaughters, Elizabeth Kirk and Katherine Kirk, sister, Isabel Covalt, sister-in-law Karen Bruce, and many nieces and nephews.

The family is deeply grateful for the wonderful Whatcom Hospice staff and the compassionate care given to Elinor in the final months of her life.

A private burial service was held at Ten Mile Cemetery, attended by family and close friends.

A celebration of Elinor’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 29 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2750 McLeod Road, Bellingham. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Elinor’s memory may be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Pkwy. Bellingham, WA 98225, and to the Meridian Public Schools Foundation Scholarship Fund, 525 Beard Road, Lynden, WA 98264.

Elinor lived a full life and will be remembered for her warmth, humor, generosity, as well as her love of family, friends and her community.

Please share memories at Westford Funeral Home website.