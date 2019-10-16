Elizabeth Chase

Elizabeth Marie Chase, wife, mother, sister and daughter, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at age 37.

Elizabeth was born on June 8, 1982, in Wichita, Kansas, and moved in 1992 to Lynden where she graduated from high school. She then moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, with her family. She had obtained her black belt in Kajukenbo when she was 16.

Liz met her best friend and love of her life, John Hanna, in 2009 and they were married on New Year’s Eve 2012. In 2015 Elizabeth and John brought three teen siblings into their home and raised and nurtured them as their own. The children have brought a special joy to the extended families.

Liz lived a selfless life, always putting the needs of those she cared about above herself, most notably by taking in three teenagers in their time of need.

Elizabeth was passionate about life and protective of those she loved. She spent her days enjoying the sun, boating, being in her garden and sharing produce from it, reading, concerts, her dogs and October. She would spend this month watching scary movies, touring every haunted house within driving distance, and spooking children on Halloween in the haunted house she and her mom created in the garage.

Avid Colorado State University Ram fans, Liz and John were honored as the Hometown Heroes at a CSU football game in 2017 and as Family of the Game in 2019. She will be missed at the home games. Liz was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Western Governor’s University and was scheduled to graduate in spring 2021.

Earlier this year she began to feel tired and after several months was diagnosed with an aggressive, rare disease that took her young life after a lengthy hospital stay and rigorous fight at Swedish Medical Center of Seattle.

Liz will be forever remembered for her smiles, laughter and kind nature.

She is survived by her husband and best friend, John; mother Joan Chase (Kent Crouse); brother Jake (Kateri); children Logan, Anya and Rinoa; grandmothers Lorraine Chase and Mary Stukenholtz; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lymon D. (L.D.) Chase; grandfathers and an uncle.

An informal celebration of Lizzie’s love and life will be held Oct. 26. She will be laid to rest next to her father in Council Grove, Kansas, at a later date.

Please send memories and condolences to John Hanna at 426 Lilac St., Eaton, CO 80561.