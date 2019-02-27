Ellen Courtney

Ellen C Courtney, age 82, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, just eight weeks after her husband, Foster.

Visitation will be Friday, March 8, from noon to 1 p.m., with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m., both in Gillies Funeral Home, 202 Front St., Lynden. The graveside service will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. A Celebration of Life reception will be at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Lynden VFW Post 9301 on the Hannegan Road.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.