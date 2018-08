Ellen Marie Henken, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. She was known for being sweet and kind and having a wonderful sense of humor. Ellen was proud of her Whatcom County heritage. She was born in Everson to Harry Bert and Lydia May (Lade) Assink on Nov. 3, 1934. Ellen married James…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now