Elva Zimmermann

Elva Arlene Zimmermann entered the presence of the Lord at her Lynden home on May 24, 2021. Daughter Ruth and great-grandson Deandre Dunmore were present with her. Her home-going ended a full life of dedicated service to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Elva was born in Lineville, Iowa, on Feb. 16, 1922, to Hollie J. and Elsie Hutchins.

She was predeceased by her husband William in 2002. She is survived by her sons John (Beth) and Glen (Barbara) and daughter Ruth Rael; eight grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Elva loved children and was blessed to be frequently in the company of several of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren right up to the time of her passing. She dearly loved and prayed for them all.

Elva was a faithful wife to her husband over their nearly 60 years of marriage. Her husband directed the Immanuel Mission to Seamen, a gospel outreach to merchant marines entering the San Francisco Bay Area and other ports around the world.

At the time of her passing Elva was attending Grace Baptist Fellowship in Lynden. A memorial service was held there on Saturday, May 29.

Services were provided by Gillies Funeral Home of Lynden.