Erika Kean was born on Jan. 19, 1930, to George and Elizabeth Wagner in Darmstadt, Germany. She passed away on Aug. 21, 2024, at the age of 94 at the Bellingham at Orchard.

While working in the US Army base in Germany, she met Henry “Buzzy” Kean, and they were married on March 10, 1961.

In August 1962 they arrived in the United States by boat in New York. They lived in the Shelton/Olympia area while he was still in the military.

Then in the early 1970s they moved to Everson as he was working for the railroad. She was a homemaker, gardener, pie maker and was very skilled at knitting and crocheting and she loved playing bingo.

Erika’s husband Henry passed away in 2000 and she was the last one living of all her siblings.

Erika will be laid to rest at the Nooksack Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m.