Ernie Thompson

Ernest (Ernie) Arnold Thompson went to be with the Lord on Nov. 11.

Ernie was born in Bellingham on July 15, 1943, the first of three children born to Glenn and Aileen (Pendleton) Thompson.

Ernie attended Custer Grade and Jr. High School, and graduated from Ferndale High School in 1961.

Ernie earned his AA from Skagit Valley Jr. College in 1964, and received a teaching certificate for Secondary Sciences from Central WA State College in 1967

Ernie and Marjory Thomas were married in March 1967 and Uncle Sam sent Ernie to boot camp at Fort Lewis, WA.

Ernie was posted to San Francisco to do research work at Lettermen General Hospital. Son, Edward, was added to their family. Eighteen months later Michel was born in Ellensburg, WA. where Ernie started work on his masters degree.

In fall 1972, Ernie accepted the opportunity to teach High School Math and Science in South Australia. In 1977, Ernie and family returned to Custer.

In 1990 Ernie and Marjory moved to Birch Bay. His last job was a Laboratory Technician at the Botanical Laboratories, Inc in Ferndale.

They have been a part of the Sunrise Baptist Church family since their arrival in Custer in 1977.

Ernie was a Sunday School teacher, usher, choir member and deacon. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and granddaughter Tayler Marie Thompson.

Ernie leaves behind wife, Marjory; sons’ Edward Glenn, Michael Eugene (Sheila Silva); granddaughter Hannah Grace; sisters, CarolAnn (Lary) Beatty and Kaye (Dave) Thomson; several nephews and nieces and a host of cousins and friends.

A memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at Sunrise Baptist Church, 2480 West Badger Road, Custer.