A beautiful life well lived.

On July 13, Esperanza P. Zepeda, a loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully in the city of Bellingham.

Esperanza is survived by her children Lupe and Grant Wilson; Johnny and Juanita Zepeda; Martha and Andy Ozuna; Michelle and Juan Alarcon; Hope Rodriguez and Jesus Nunez; and Brenda Rodriguez. Esperanza is also survived by 14 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandkids.

Esperanza had 10 siblings she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her husband Abel Zepeda, Sr.; Ruben Rodriguez, Jr.; Baby Jenessa Zepeda; Yonel Rodriguez; and her parents Feliciano and Regina Peralez.

Esperanza was known for being a loving, caring and very compassionate soul. She loved the simple things in life and spending time with her precious family and all her pets.

Esperanza will be greatly missed by her loving family and always remembered in their hearts.

We are sincerely grateful to the many friends who have given us support and comfort during this time of loss.