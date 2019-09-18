Esther Meyer

Esther L. (Mans) Meyer passed away at home under Hospice care Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

She was born on Sept. 20, 1927 to parents Mitchell and Ida Mans and was raised in Volga, South Dakota. On July 8, 1948, she married Peter Meyer in Volga where they worked a farm until 1960 when they moved to Lynden.

Esther worked for the Christian Health Care Center and private in-home health care. She was independent, but loved serving and helping others. Esther made cookies and almond sticks for people and for fundraisers, invited new families at church over for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and volunteered in many capacities related to the Wiser Lake Chapel. For the last 70 years she could be found faithfully reading Our Daily Bread every day. Esther was a member of the Lynden Community Center and Ebenezer Grannies Club.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Peter G. Meyer, and son Wes Meyer.

She is survived by her sons Doyle (Brenda) Meyer, Alan (Julie) Meyer, Don (Linda) Meyer, Deane (Dianna) Meyer and Jim (Lisa) Meyer; daughter-in-law Jeannett Meyer; 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

In honor of Esther a memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in First Christian Reformed Church, Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.