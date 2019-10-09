Ethel Mullick, age 95, longtime resident of Fremont, California, and then Lynden, passed away peacefully at her home in Sequim, Washington.

She was born in Waldheim, Saskatchewan, Canada, and had been a longtime resident of Fremont and Lynden. Her husband, Frank, and Ethel’s three siblings preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Lorne Mullick of Sequim and Karen Mullick of Montara, California; two grandchildren, Jaclyn Mullick and Zachary Mullick; and four great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Leo, Nikolas and Samantha.

Ethel met Frank at a USO dance at the end of World War II. They were married in 1946 and celebrated their 62nd anniversary prior to Frank’s passing in 2009. In 1988, when they retired, the couple moved from Fremont to their home in Lynden. During the last three years Ethel lived in Sequim due to health issues and to be closer to her son and his family, yet she always missed the community of friends she had cultivated in both Fremont and Lynden.

During her life Ethel was a cosmetologist and homemaker. She was very active in the Lutheran Church and volunteered in numerous capacities for the church, veterans organizations and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. She enjoyed playing bridge, golf and traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada with her husband.

She will be deeply and truly missed by all her friends and family and those who knew her for her humor, willingness to help, and inquiring mind.

A private memorial service will be held in the Bellingham-Lynden area at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Whatcom County Hospice Foundation, 800 E. Chestnut St., Suite 1-C, Bellingham, WA 98225; or to Clallam County Hospice, 540 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles, WA 98362.

To share your memories of Ethel, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com. Arrangements are by Moles Farewell Tributes of Bellingham.