Faye Gergen, age 102, of Lynden, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

She was born at home Oct. 20, 1918, to Chester Frank Skeels and Jennie Ellen Skeels, outside Addy, WA. After high school Faye moved to Tacoma to attend business school and there she met her future husband, Leonard Gergen. After acquiring her business degree, she moved to Spokane to work and be closer to her family. When Leonard was discharged from the Army, they were married in December 1945 and made their home in Spokane Valley. Leonard’s job took the family to Cheney, where Faye stayed at home to care for their three children. When the children were older, Faye went back to work as a customer service representative for the locally owned Cheney Telephone Company. After a few acquisitions, she ended up retiring from CenturyLink Communications. In 1986 Faye and Leonard moved to Lynden to be closer to their daughter and sons.

Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; her son James; her parents; six sisters, three brothers and their spouses.

She is survived by her son Raymond (Robin) of Vancouver WA; daughter Barbara of Lynden; two grandchildren, Amy and Todd; two step-grandchildren, Wayne (Angela) and Cindy; two step-greatgrandchildren, Evelyn and Cora; and many nieces and nephews.

The children thank the staff at Adult Care Lynden for their compassionate care the past four years and the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Joseph hospital and Whatcom Hospice House.

There will be a graveside memorial service at Holy Names Cemetery of Spokane at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15.

At her request, donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice House or the Lighthouse Mission.