Golden Eagles only team with all golfers shooting in the 80s and below By Eric Trent [email protected] BELLINGHAM — Five of six Ferndale boys golfers placed in the top-10 at the 40-player Birger Solberg invite at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club on Thursday, March 28. Led by senior Sequoyah Julius, who placed third after…

