Ferndale City Council approves organizational grants

By Racquel Muncy For the Record FERNDALE — The Ferndale City Council approved $60,000 in organizational grants during its Oct. 7 council meeting to support local organizations who share a mission of improving the quality of life for those who are unhoused, low-income or senior residents, as well as improving economic development and community well-being….
