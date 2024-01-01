Ferndale City Council looks at capital projects, 2025 budget

By Racquel Muncy For the Tribune FERNDALE — The Ferndale City Council met on Monday, Oct. 21 to hear a variety of presentations and continue its budget conversations for 2025. Council heard a presentation on the transportation element for the Comprehensive Plan update, the Small Business Development Center and a capital projects update. Transportation element…
