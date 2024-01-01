Ferndale council talks population projections, water

By Racquel Muncy For the Record FERNDALE — Ferndale City Council discussed a variety of topics during its May 20 meeting, and ultimately approved 20-year population projections for the 2025 comprehensive plan and the drilling of a new well. Community Development Director Michael Cerbone presented council with population projections options that were put together with the…
