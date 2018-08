WHATCOM ­— A Ferndale motorcyclist died Tuesday, July 31, crashing into an SUV slowing down for traffic on Interstate 5 near Bellingham. The Washington State Patrol reported that Robert L. Boyles, 52, was southbound on the freeway about 5:40 p.m. on a 2014 Harley-Davidson FLHM following behind a 2001 GMC Yukon driven by Travis L….

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now