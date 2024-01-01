Ferndale resident turns 100

Clara Jacobson remains active with her library volunteerism By Luke Seymour Staff Reporter FERNDALE — Not everyone has the privilege of living 100 years. On Sept. 27, Ferndale resident Clara Jacobson joined that exclusive club. While that age might slow some people down, it hasn’t prevented Jacobson from working and interacting with her community. Since…
