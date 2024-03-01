Ferndale School Board meets with Lummi Nation’s education board

By Luke Seymour Staff Reporter FERNDALE — On Dec. 17, the Ferndale School Board and the Lummi Nation’s education board discussed Native American student achievement and participation in Ferndale schools. The meeting allowed the two boards to discuss their joint commitment to foster academic growth amongst indigenous students in the school district. The meeting started…
