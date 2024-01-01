Ferndale School District unveils strategic plan

Staff Reports FERNDALE — The Ferndale School District has launched its strategic plan, which according to the district is a comprehensive roadmap that will guide all district decisions for the next six years. In a Sept. 13 press release from the district’s executive director of communications, Celina Rodriguez, the strategic plan is the culmination of…
