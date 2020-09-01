Ferndale Schools announce transportation layoffs

Layoffs are temporary; transportation funded differently from other categories of employees By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — The Ferndale School District announced last week that all of its bus drivers would be temporarily laid off effective Sept. 1. The state funds transportation differently from other school employees, giving out funds to schools based on ridership,…
