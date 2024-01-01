Ferndale Schools celebrate retiring teachers 

More than 500 years of experience By Luke Seymour Staff Reporter FERNDALE — Education employees of all stripes were honored at this year’s Ferndale School District’s retiree celebration. This will be the school district’s second time holding the celebration as they seek to recognize the careers and accomplishments of 23 district staff members. According to…
