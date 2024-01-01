Ferndale Schools hope to find new ways to measure post-graduation student success

By Luke Seymour Staff Reporter FERNDALE — The Ferndale School Board has adopted the district’s monitoring report for career readiness. Approved at the board’s Sept. 24 meeting, the monitoring report evaluates the many resources that Ferndale Schools must make available to its students to help them be successful beyond their high school years. The Ferndale…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Opt-out preferences
- Log in