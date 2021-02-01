Ferndale students assist with flood prep, cleanup

Three students give accounts of helping in Ferndale, east county throughout last week Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — Ferndale students certainly showed up to help with last week’s flood response, but Ferndale High School leadership teacher Marty Moravec isn’t surprised. “When people are in need, you step up,” Moravec said. “It shouldn’t be pawned…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now