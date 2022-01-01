Ferndale voters support school district levy

Birch Bay Library misses 60% supermajority By Bill Helm [email protected] FERNDALE — With an estimated 50 ballots left to count, approximately 60% of Ferndale’s participating voters have said yes to Proposition 1, which continues the school district levy they supported in November 2020. The November 2020 levy was supported by voters at a rate of $1.50…
