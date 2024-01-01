Five people arrested, 70 pounds of drugs seized

Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force investigates drug trafficking organization Staff Reports WHATCOM — This year, the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force (WGDTF) has investigated a drug trafficking organization. The organization, according to an Aug. 7 press release from Deb Slater, public information officer with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, is believed to be…
