FERNDALE — Ferndale business Flex Movement Lab will host a family-friendly, functional fitness and community event for the benefit of the Whatcom Bellingham Benevolence Foundation. Fitness options will be on hand, along with a live FJ, food trucks and prizes. The event will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Flex, 5519…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now