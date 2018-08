WHATCOM — Maggie Parker, a Whatcom County native and former owner of a Ferndale restaurant, recently joined Muljat Group Realtors as a broker. Parker, a Ferndale High School graduate, spent the last five years as owner and operator of Maggie’s Pub. “I made countless lifelong friendships and learned a lot about beer, life and business,”…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now