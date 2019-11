By Calvin Bratt [email protected] LYNDEN ­— Former Ferndale Police Chief Michael Knapp was struck unconscious by a vehicle as he crossed Fourth Street in Lynden at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, and was taken from the scene by responders of the Lynden Fire Department. Knapp, who is serving as Lynden’s interim police chief, had…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now