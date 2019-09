WHATCOM ­— Due to two weeks of inclement weather, county Public Works rescheduled road preleveling work on four Ferndale-area roads to this week, Sept. 23-27. Work could extend from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. These are the roads for planned work: Elder, Mountain View, Lake Terrell and Olson. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes…

