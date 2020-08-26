Four receive Farm Bureau scholarships

WHATCOM — The Whatcom County Farm Bureau announces four 2020 scholarships given out to current high school seniors or full-time collegiate students. Elijah VanderHaak was awarded $500. He is at Washington State University studying plant and crop science. Ruby VanderHaak, a 2020 Lynden High School graduate, also receives $500. She plans to attend Rocky Mountain…
