Frances L. Maleng (Carson), 85, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2024 in Bellingham.

Frances was born on Aug. 13, 1938 to Vic and Edith Carson in Bellingham. On Sept. 7, 1956, she married the love of her life, Ed Maleng. Together, they raised five children and spent their lives in Whatcom County until retiring to Tonasket WA in 1998.

After 20 years in Tonasket, Frances returned to Whatcom County where she resided for the past seven years. Frances lived a full and vibrant life. She loved being social and had the ability to make connections with people everywhere she went. She adored her family and spending time with them was one of her greatest joys.

Frances is preceded in death by her husband Ed, son-in-law Mike Robinson, and siblings Donna Galen and Bill Carson.

Frances leaves behind her children: Randy (Barb) Maleng, Kim Robinson, Shelly (Chad) Tatum, Vicky (Willie) Willis, and Wendy Garrett, 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, sisters Vivian Maleng, Dorothy (Steve) Wise, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A public celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2024, at the Deming Log Show Museum, 3295 Cedarville Road, Bellingham.