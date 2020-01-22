Frank DeFreytas passed away Jan. 11, 2020, of a brief but devastating illness.

He was born in Nova Scotia and raised in New York City, coming to Whatcom and Skagit counties in 1957. He received his AA degree from Skagit Valley College and his bachelor’s from Western Washington University.

He married Barbara, his wife of 50 years, in 1970. In recent years they ran North Garden Inn Bed and Breakfast in Bellingham. They retired to their Ferndale farm where Frank enjoyed music, driving his tractor, traveling and cultivating the art of conversation.

He was cremated and a memorial was held at the farm on Jan. 19.