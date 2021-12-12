Frank Graham 

Frank L. Graham, age 66, of Bellingham, passed away at his home Friday, Dec. 3.

Frank was born Dec. 29, 1954 in Bellingham to parents Lloyd Charles and Lelia Marie (Walser) Graham.

A celebration of his life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Deming Log Show, 3295 Cedarville Road, Bellingham.

In lieu of flowers, Frank’s family will be taking donations of either childrens toys or gift cards at the service for families of Whatcom County impacted by the flooding.

