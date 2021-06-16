Lifelong Whatcom County resident Frank Moser passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Frank was born July 9, 1931, in Ferndale to Joseph and Mary (Imhof) Moser on the family farm. After graduation from Ferndale High School in 1950, Frank served honorably in the U.S. Army Reserves stationed in Puget Sound.

Coming from generations of farming, Frank started his own farming career in 1951 in Ferndale on a handshake deal with Percy Hood at the First National Bank of Ferndale with 50 cows from the Henry Coates Candy Company herd.

He met Barbara Mazza in 1956 and they were married on Aug. 9, 1958, in Blaine at the Peace Arch gardens. Frank and Barbara’s marriage survived multiple fires, floods and farming challenges. Travels included motorhome trips to farm shows and auctions as well as multiple trips to Europe.

Frank served the agricultural community his entire farming career. He was a commissioner of Diking District 1 for 50-plus years and was also on multiple crop, co-op and bank boards.

He loved his farm, family, friends, dancing, Crown Royal with Squirt, and fishing.

Frank was preceded in death by sister Josephine Moser and brother Joe Moser.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Jean Moser; sisters Louise Koch and Rosalee Divelbiss; children Karen Allen (Mike), Mark Moser, Gary Moser, Steve Moser and Kerry Sweitzer (Ed); grandchildren Michael Allen (Bridget), Kinsey Meyers (Steve), Matthew Moser, Dalton Moser and Cody Moser; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Frank was laid to rest on June 15 at Greenacres Memorial Park, 5700 Northwest Drive, Ferndale.

Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to Joe Moser’s Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2933,Ferndale, WA 98248.

