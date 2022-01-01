Frank Rempel Jr. passed away on Dec. 18, 2021 at the age of 78 in Golden Valley, Arizona with his loving wife Doris beside him.

Frank was born in Katcher, Germany in a Polish and Jewish refugee camp during World War II on Nov. 14, 1943 to parents Frank and Helena Rempel.

In July 1949, after many turbulent years the family arrived in Canada. As a teenager in Sardis, B.C. Frank loved his animals, working on his motorcycle (and racing too!) and graduated from Chilliwack Senior High School.

In the summer of 1967, Frank decided to travel to Pennsylvania to work at Men-O-Lan Summer Camp where he was introduced to the love of his life, Doris Ann Moyer, and they were married only a few months later on Nov. 18, 1967 at Deep Run Mennonite Church in Bedminister, PA.

In the summer of 1975, Frank and Doris moved to Washington state and he set up Rempel Upholstery, which specialized in furniture, classic cars and boats.

They raised their three children, Matthew, Jesse and Paula, in Laurel, and over the years, it was a rare morning if you didn’t find Frank at the Ferndale Haggen drinking coffee with old friends and making new ones.

In spring 2013, they moved to Golden Valley, Arizona to retire. To Frank, this was “living the dream.”

Frank will be so dearly missed by his loving wife, Doris; children Matthew Rempel (Jennifer), Jesse Rempel, Paula Holt (Blake); grandchildren Bailey, Lewis and Tommy Holt; brothers Dietrich, John and Henry Rempel and their families.

Frank is preceded in death by parents Frank and Helena Rempel and sister Helen Weins. Frank prayed for everyone he met and took great joy in sharing his love of Jesus to both strangers and friends.

John 14:6, Jesus told him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.”

A service will be announced at the College Park Baptist Church in Kingman, Arizona in March 2022 with a link provided to view online.